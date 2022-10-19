Why Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is 19.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.59 and a high of $46.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $43.19, the stock is 12.65% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 11.95% off its SMA200. CMC registered 36.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.13%.

The stock witnessed a 12.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.44%, and is 7.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has around 12483 employees, a market worth around $5.18B and $8.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.34 and Fwd P/E is 9.13. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.19% and -7.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 193.90% this year.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.76M, and float is at 116.32M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Metals Company (CMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARRISON TY L,the company’sSVP Operations. SEC filings show that GARRISON TY L sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $39.28 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Commercial Metals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that SLOAN LINDSAY L (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $32.85 per share for $6570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10749.0 shares of the CMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, McPherson John R (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $40.55 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -8.15% down over the past 12 months and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is -25.54% lower over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 21.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.