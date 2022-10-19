Why Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is -58.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.74 and a high of $16.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $4.85, the stock is -12.69% and -32.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -50.49% off its SMA200. PSNY registered -51.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.85%.

The stock witnessed a -31.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.68%, and is -11.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $10.85B and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.32% and -70.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-116.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.80% this year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.11B, and float is at 111.92M with Short Float at 7.84%.