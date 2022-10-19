Why should you keep an eye on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -22.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.51 and a high of $67.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $46.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.36% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.24% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.91, the stock is 1.38% and -4.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -16.12% off its SMA200. BUD registered -15.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.75%.

The stock witnessed a -6.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.02%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 169000 employees, a market worth around $81.54B and $56.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.11 and Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.39% and -30.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 801.90% this year.

The shares outstanding are 2.01B, and float is at 607.63M with Short Float at 0.45%.

