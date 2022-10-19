Why should you keep an eye on OceanPal Inc. (OP)?

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) is -87.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -22.46% and -34.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -9.75% at the moment leaves the stock -59.08% off its SMA200. OP registered a loss of -61.24% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -34.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.53%, and is -8.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.77% over the week and 11.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -1.57% and -97.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.70% this year.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.88M, and float is at 29.20M with Short Float at 4.09%.