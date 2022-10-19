Why should you keep an eye on Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)?

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is -38.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.02 and a high of $171.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $99.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $98.66, the stock is 5.75% and -2.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -16.69% off its SMA200. SPG registered -31.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.87%.

The stock witnessed a -1.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.63%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $32.29B and $5.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.39 and Fwd P/E is 16.48. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.69% and -42.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.30% this year.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.44M, and float is at 325.77M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SELIG STEFAN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SELIG STEFAN M bought 202 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $89.29 per share for a total of $18037.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25546.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Roe Peggy Fang (Director) bought a total of 38 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $89.29 per share for $3393.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1986.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, STEWART MARTA R (Director) acquired 188 shares at an average price of $89.29 for $16787.0. The insider now directly holds 9,813 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -13.94% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -14.22% lower over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is -21.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.