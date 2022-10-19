Why W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is 31.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.41 and a high of $72.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRB stock was last observed hovering at around $71.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $71.80, the stock is 7.90% and 8.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 11.70% off its SMA200. WRB registered 43.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.55%.

The stock witnessed a 6.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.77%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has around 7681 employees, a market worth around $19.42B and $10.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.57 and Fwd P/E is 14.83. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.30% and -1.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. R. Berkley Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.00% this year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 276.81M, and float is at 202.04M with Short Float at 1.35%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $61.85 per share for a total of $88692.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

W. R. Berkley Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD (Director) bought a total of 4,566 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $62.00 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4566.0 shares of the WRB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $80.31 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 802,659 shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB).

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 9.54% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 35.09% higher over the same period. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 9.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.