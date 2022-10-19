Will Akerna Corp. (KERN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) is -94.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KERN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.15 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 33.33% higher than the price target low of $0.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is 0.42% and -16.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing 6.09% at the moment leaves the stock -84.41% off its SMA200. KERN registered -96.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.43%.

The stock witnessed a -14.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.77%, and is 7.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 13.94% over the month.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $8.04M and $24.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.83% and -97.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.60%).

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akerna Corp. (KERN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akerna Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.44M, and float is at 78.07M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Akerna Corp. (KERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kane Matthew Ryan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kane Matthew Ryan bought 99,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Akerna Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Kane Matthew Ryan (Director) bought a total of 100,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $2.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the KERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Thompson Cecil Ray JR (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 1,120 shares at an average price of $2.23 for $2500.0. The insider now directly holds 50,311 shares of Akerna Corp. (KERN).