Will Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) is -29.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.13 and a high of $23.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVXL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.74% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.19% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.29, the stock is 19.81% and 20.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 13.69% off its SMA200. AVXL registered -30.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.54%.

The stock witnessed a 35.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.15%, and is 13.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 72.37% and -48.21% from its 52-week high.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.30% this year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.44M, and float is at 75.59M with Short Float at 13.57%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skarpelos Athanasios,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Skarpelos Athanasios sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $9.06 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading -27.66% down over the past 12 months and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) that is -7.44% lower over the same period. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) is -52.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.