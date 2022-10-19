Will Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is 18.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.68 and a high of $99.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAH stock was last observed hovering at around $96.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.45% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.28% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -7.32% lower than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.88, the stock is 6.15% and 5.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 4.61% at the moment leaves the stock 14.61% off its SMA200. BAH registered 24.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.45%.

The stock witnessed a 5.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.43%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has around 29300 employees, a market worth around $13.60B and $8.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.50 and Fwd P/E is 20.72. Distance from 52-week low is 44.78% and 1.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.37M, and float is at 130.04M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barnes Melody C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Barnes Melody C sold 1,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $92.94 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16792.0 shares.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that HOWELL LLOYD JR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,035 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $98.00 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the BAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, HOWELL LLOYD JR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,037 shares at an average price of $97.39 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 164,746 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -19.15% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -23.06% lower over the same period. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 9.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.