Will Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is -48.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.72, the stock is 14.06% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -24.88% off its SMA200. CCO registered -37.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.91%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.44%, and is 6.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.72% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $886.26M and $2.51B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.66% and -58.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 475.12M, and float is at 468.75M with Short Float at 7.61%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $1.47 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50.67 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.59 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 50,471,580 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO).