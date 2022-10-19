Will Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) is -56.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $4.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLVS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 3.19% and -4.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -28.13% off its SMA200. CLVS registered -71.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.09%.

The stock witnessed a -4.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.18%, and is 8.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 8.74% over the month.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $168.83M and $140.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.10% and -75.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.70%).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.70% this year.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.04M, and float is at 142.41M with Short Float at 22.12%.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harding Thomas C. SEC filings show that Harding Thomas C. sold 6 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $1.29 per share for a total of $8.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3683.0 shares.

Clovis Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that MUEHL DANIEL Wsold a total of 2,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $1.20 per share for $2681.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99161.0 shares of the CLVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, IVERS-READ GILLIAN C () disposed off 2,234 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $2681.0. The insider now directly holds 288,919 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 40.19% up over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is -5.60% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 3.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.