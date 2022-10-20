A peek at Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT): Who has invested in It?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) is -81.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $24.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGNT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is -25.24% and -37.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing 7.58% at the moment leaves the stock -61.97% off its SMA200. CGNT registered -86.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.53%.

The stock witnessed a -45.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.53%, and is -5.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.55% over the week and 8.06% over the month.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $210.78M and $410.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.37% and -88.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -203.60% this year

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.68M, and float is at 65.90M with Short Float at 2.33%.