A peek at Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC): Who has invested in It?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is -16.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.89 and a high of $41.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $36.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.44% off the consensus price target high of $41.29 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.82% lower than the price target low of $22.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.18, the stock is -5.09% and -13.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -9.56% off its SMA200. LAC registered -7.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.70%.

The stock witnessed a -16.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.77%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 41.98. Distance from 52-week low is 28.00% and -41.82% from its 52-week high.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.52M, and float is at 112.55M with Short Float at 8.08%.