A peek at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA): Who has invested in It?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) is 37.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.47 and a high of $114.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RETA stock was last observed hovering at around $36.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $36.21, the stock is 40.90% and 46.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 25.19% off its SMA200. RETA registered -62.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.99%.

The stock witnessed a 35.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.15%, and is 48.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.80% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has around 346 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.05% and -68.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-131.30%).

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.47M, and float is at 30.52M with Short Float at 16.85%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soni Manmeet Singh, the company’s COO and CFO. SEC filings show that Soni Manmeet Singh bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $26.22 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19000.0 shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -49.04% lower over the past 12 months.