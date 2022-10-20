A peek at Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO): Who has invested in It?

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is -27.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.05 and a high of $78.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WGO stock was last observed hovering at around $60.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.17%.

Currently trading at $54.02, the stock is -2.10% and -7.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -10.25% at the moment leaves the stock -6.86% off its SMA200. WGO registered -25.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.76%.

The stock witnessed a -5.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.73%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has around 6532 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $4.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.66 and Fwd P/E is 6.20. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.48% and -31.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Winnebago Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 350.70% this year

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.39M, and float is at 30.34M with Short Float at 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West Christopher David, the company’s SVP-Operations. SEC filings show that West Christopher David sold 316 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $66.34 per share for a total of $20963.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22389.0 shares.

Winnebago Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Blase Maria Favlana (Director) bought a total of 364 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $66.08 per share for $24053.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9981.0 shares of the WGO stock.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading -11.88% down over the past 12 months and Thor Industries Inc. (THO) that is -32.05% lower over the same period. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is -47.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.