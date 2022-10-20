Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Volatility At 3.47%, Should You Add A Position?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -23.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $67.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $61.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.42% off the consensus price target high of $104.72 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 19.2% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.40, the stock is -3.03% and -5.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -19.68% off its SMA200. AEM registered -28.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.74%.

The stock witnessed a -1.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.37%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 6810 employees, a market worth around $19.11B and $4.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.76 and Fwd P/E is 19.13. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.13% and -39.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 455.29M, and float is at 455.17M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 0.47% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -45.14% lower over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is -7.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.