Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Volatility At 4.35%, Should You Add A Position?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is -4.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $9.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.65 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.03% higher than the price target low of $7.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.36, the stock is -0.28% and -1.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -2.81% off its SMA200. AGI registered -7.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.74%.

The stock witnessed a 3.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.96%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1840 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.22 and Fwd P/E is 16.21. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.91% and -20.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.50% this year

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 391.76M, and float is at 391.02M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 19.64% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -23.77% lower over the same period. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 0.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.