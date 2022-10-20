Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is -50.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.54 and a high of $483.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $201.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.71% off its average median price target of $297.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.06% off the consensus price target high of $470.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 22.43% higher than the price target low of $242.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $187.73, the stock is -13.32% and -22.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -6.81% at the moment leaves the stock -23.84% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -54.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.37%.

The stock witnessed a -20.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.35%, and is -7.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $29.33B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 78.35. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.67% and -61.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.48M, and float is at 35.40M with Short Float at 10.59%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannon-Brookes Michael, the company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $204.71 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Atlassian Corporation Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) sold a total of 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $204.71 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the TEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Cannon-Brookes Michael (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) disposed off 8,614 shares at an average price of $203.80 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 447,928 shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -6.50% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -65.01% lower over the same period.