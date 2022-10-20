BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -2.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.9% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.53, the stock is 1.83% and -1.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 3.17% off its SMA200. BCRX registered -10.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.23%.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.14%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 358 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $203.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.79% and -32.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.60M, and float is at 184.15M with Short Float at 15.27%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABERCROMBIE GEORGE B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABERCROMBIE GEORGE B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $11.04 per share for a total of $55200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Thackray Helen M. (Chief R&D Officer) sold a total of 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $16.20 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Sheridan William P (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 161,139 shares at an average price of $16.88 for $2.72 million. The insider now directly holds 37,954 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading -72.91% down over the past 12 months and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is -63.64% lower over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 39.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.