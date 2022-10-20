British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is -0.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.62 and a high of $47.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $37.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $37.19, the stock is 0.85% and -4.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -10.49% off its SMA200. BTI registered 3.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.62%.

The stock witnessed a -6.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.10%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 52050 employees, a market worth around $82.79B and $29.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.31. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.62% and -21.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.14%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -9.73% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is -0.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.