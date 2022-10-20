Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is -25.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.24 and a high of $11.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESRT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -33.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.66, the stock is -0.23% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -18.88% off its SMA200. ESRT registered -38.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.75%.

The stock witnessed a -8.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.94%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has around 693 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $687.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.73% and -39.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.12M, and float is at 162.47M with Short Float at 7.91%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -32.12% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -37.34% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -44.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.