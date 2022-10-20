Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) makes -12.24% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) is -95.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENSC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -7.40% and -38.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -12.24% at the moment leaves the stock -78.52% off its SMA200. ENSC registered -91.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.00%.

The stock witnessed a -16.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.11%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.59% over the week and 13.99% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.46. Distance from 52-week low is 8.33% and -97.03% from its 52-week high.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 978.50% this year

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kirkpatrick Lynn, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $0.53 per share for a total of $14216.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Kirkpatrick Lynn (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $0.49 per share for $34083.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the ENSC stock.