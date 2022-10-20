GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) is 79.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $7.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLOP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -27.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -53.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is 31.31% and 28.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 7.74% at the moment leaves the stock 46.92% off its SMA200. GLOP registered 64.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.32%.

The stock witnessed a 31.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.38%, and is 21.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has around 2397 employees, a market worth around $382.31M and $339.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.89. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.42% and 5.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -190.40% this year

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.25M, and float is at 34.99M with Short Float at 0.42%.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is trading 84.09% up over the past 12 months and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) that is -6.09% lower over the same period. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is -4.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.