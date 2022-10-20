Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is -31.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.80 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.36% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 9.43% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.02, the stock is -7.45% and -18.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -23.48% off its SMA200. HR registered -31.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.68%.

The stock witnessed a -17.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.40%, and is -0.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $7.38B and $675.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.66 and Fwd P/E is 55.94. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.17% and -34.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.55M, and float is at 379.55M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -29.43% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -33.60% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -34.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.