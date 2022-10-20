Here are the top Institutional holders of Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) shares

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is -17.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.16 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTGC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.38, the stock is 8.30% and -1.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -13.58% off its SMA200. HTGC registered -21.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.54%.

The stock witnessed a -0.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.86%, and is 10.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $279.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 122.75 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.92% and -29.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hercules Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.00% this year

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.25M, and float is at 124.08M with Short Float at 5.36%.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Loo Wade, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Loo Wade bought 24 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $15.63 per share for a total of $375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3493.0 shares.

Hercules Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Loo Wade (Director) bought a total of 57 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $15.63 per share for $891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3469.0 shares of the HTGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Follmann Christian (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 420 shares at an average price of $14.24 for $5981.0. The insider now directly holds 48,869 shares of Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC).