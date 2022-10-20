Here are the top Institutional holders of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) shares

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) is -94.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $2.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 78.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -54.18% and -65.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -9.60% at the moment leaves the stock -92.93% off its SMA200. OTIC registered -93.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.07%.

The stock witnessed a -59.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -94.16%, and is -56.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.97% over the week and 13.67% over the month.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $7.09M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.57% and -95.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otonomy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.30% this year

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.05M, and float is at 55.82M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cayer Paul E, the company’s Ch. Financial & Business Offcr. SEC filings show that Cayer Paul E sold 5,624 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $2.41 per share for a total of $13571.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Otonomy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Foster Alan Charles (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 2,559 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $2.41 per share for $6175.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the OTIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Savel Robert Michael II (Chief Technical Officer) disposed off 3,325 shares at an average price of $2.41 for $8023.0. The insider now directly holds 145,735 shares of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC).

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading -91.15% down over the past 12 months and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) that is -90.48% lower over the same period.