Here are the top Institutional holders of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is -38.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.40 and a high of $30.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $21.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.58% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 19.37% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.32, the stock is -3.74% and -5.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -29.04% off its SMA200. PAAS registered -39.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.37%.

The stock witnessed a -4.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.36%, and is -5.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $1.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.57. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.39% and -49.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.30% this year

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.51M, and float is at 210.28M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -23.39% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -45.14% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -40.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.