Here are the top Institutional holders of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) shares

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) is 10.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.01 and a high of $55.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTCT stock was last observed hovering at around $48.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.72% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.06% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.15% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.06, the stock is -12.97% and -14.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -9.68% at the moment leaves the stock 6.02% off its SMA200. PTCT registered 21.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.04%.

The stock witnessed a -16.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.65%, and is -14.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) has around 1252 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $618.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.17% and -20.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.37M, and float is at 69.76M with Short Float at 7.21%.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boulding Mark Elliott, the company’s EXEC. VP AND CLO. SEC filings show that Boulding Mark Elliott sold 299 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $55.06 per share for a total of $16462.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61110.0 shares.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Boulding Mark Elliott (EXEC. VP AND CLO) sold a total of 6,602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61110.0 shares of the PTCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Boulding Mark Elliott (EXEC. VP AND CLO) disposed off 1,176 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $64680.0. The insider now directly holds 61,110 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is trading 57.50% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is -7.99% lower over the same period. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is -26.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.