Here are the top Institutional holders of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) shares

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is -34.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.03 and a high of $58.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.47% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.02% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 9.37% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.16, the stock is -5.15% and -8.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -6.23% at the moment leaves the stock -16.07% off its SMA200. PHM registered -24.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.37%.

The stock witnessed a -7.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.47%, and is -4.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has around 6182 employees, a market worth around $8.89B and $14.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.11 and Fwd P/E is 4.03. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.07% and -36.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PulteGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.33M, and float is at 229.92M with Short Float at 4.77%.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chadwick John J., the company’s Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr. SEC filings show that Chadwick John J. sold 15,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $49.05 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82590.0 shares.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) that is trading -30.91% down over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is -23.22% lower over the same period. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is -41.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.