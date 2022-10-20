Here are the top Institutional holders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -24.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $4.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is -9.54% and -17.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock -28.07% off its SMA200. SAND registered -28.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.33%.

The stock witnessed a -23.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.98%, and is -3.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.62 and Fwd P/E is 33.43. Distance from 52-week low is 3.77% and -49.02% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.17M, and float is at 168.63M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is -25.39% lower over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -73.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.