Here are the top Institutional holders of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -26.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $9.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $12.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.01% off the consensus price target high of $17.62 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 7.29% higher than the price target low of $9.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is -0.93% and -2.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -27.80% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -39.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.21%.

The stock witnessed a 3.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.22%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84981 employees, a market worth around $6.61B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.89 and Fwd P/E is 15.34. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.50% and -55.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 705.48M, and float is at 172.34M with Short Float at 9.22%.