Here are the top Institutional holders of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) shares

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) is -8.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $11.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is 0.94% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -15.95% off its SMA200. VIV registered -3.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.96%.

The stock witnessed a -2.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.74%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $13.28B and $8.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.35% and -33.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Analyst Forecasts

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.67B, and float is at 436.62M with Short Float at 1.86%.