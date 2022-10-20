Here are the top Institutional holders of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) shares

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is -64.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.86 and a high of $108.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76%.

Currently trading at $29.66, the stock is -2.88% and -17.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -40.97% off its SMA200. YETI registered -67.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.86%.

The stock witnessed a -12.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.61%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.24 and Fwd P/E is 10.41. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.46% and -72.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Analyst Forecasts

YETI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.17M, and float is at 85.92M with Short Float at 6.59%.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reintjes Matthew J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Reintjes Matthew J sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $87.30 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69110.0 shares.

YETI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Reintjes Matthew J (President and CEO) sold a total of 40,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $101.02 per share for $4.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69110.0 shares of the YETI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Zambetti Kirk A (SVP of Sales) disposed off 10,475 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 23,370 shares of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) that is trading -26.82% down over the past 12 months and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) that is -38.04% lower over the same period. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -69.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.