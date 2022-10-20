Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is -1.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.17 and a high of $84.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CP stock was last observed hovering at around $70.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $108.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.1% off the consensus price target high of $147.83 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 29.01% higher than the price target low of $99.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.81, the stock is 2.17% and -5.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -4.43% off its SMA200. CP registered -3.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.54%.

The stock witnessed a -3.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.38%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has around 12711 employees, a market worth around $93.00B and $8.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.43 and Fwd P/E is 15.63. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.66% and -15.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 929.90M, and float is at 929.87M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -20.86% down over the past 12 months and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) that is -9.16% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -18.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.