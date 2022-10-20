Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is -28.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.16 and a high of $105.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHD stock was last observed hovering at around $73.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.98% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -6.7% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.62, the stock is 0.74% and -7.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -20.08% off its SMA200. CHD registered -11.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.58%.

The stock witnessed a -1.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.00%, and is 2.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $18.03B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.40 and Fwd P/E is 23.02. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.93% and -30.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.60M, and float is at 242.45M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hemsey Rene, the company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Hemsey Rene sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $76.77 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6259.0 shares.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that IRWIN BRADLEY C (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $97.86 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41636.0 shares of the CHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Price Penry W (Director) disposed off 16,718 shares at an average price of $98.39 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds 23,015 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -7.89% down over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -33.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.