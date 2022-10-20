Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) is 9.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.36 and a high of $52.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HALO stock was last observed hovering at around $46.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.06% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.24% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -109.29% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.95, the stock is 6.67% and 5.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -4.48% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. HALO registered 13.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.48%.

The stock witnessed a 9.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.43%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $5.93B and $487.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.18. Profit margin for the company is 75.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.15% and -17.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 200.60% this year

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.94M, and float is at 136.31M with Short Float at 8.88%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torley Helen, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Torley Helen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $39.82 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that MATSUI CONNIE (Director) sold a total of 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $40.38 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the HALO stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 35.90% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 0.50% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -17.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.