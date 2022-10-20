Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is 5.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.62 and a high of $59.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWC stock was last observed hovering at around $50.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.47% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.93% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.82, the stock is 10.30% and 7.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 6.14% off its SMA200. HWC registered 10.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.30%.

The stock witnessed a 3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.32%, and is 13.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has around 3486 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $974.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 8.91. Profit margin for the company is 51.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.91% and -11.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.07M, and float is at 84.86M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knight Cecil W. Jr, the company’s Chief Banking Officer. SEC filings show that Knight Cecil W. Jr sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $49.24 per share for a total of $61550.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30260.0 shares.

Hancock Whitney Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that HAIRSTON JOHN M (President & CEO) sold a total of 26,473 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $47.15 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the HWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, Teofilo Joan Cahill (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $49.33 for $4933.0. The insider now directly holds 7,310 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -7.25% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -1.96% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -8.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.