Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is -7.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -8.48% and -23.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -43.56% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -64.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.94%.

The stock witnessed a -14.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.66%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $124.35M and $68.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.95% and -81.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.40%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.40% this year

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.12M, and float is at 155.74M with Short Float at 7.14%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sprott Eric, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sprott Eric sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $1.27 per share for a total of $6.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.41 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,817,401 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $0.92 per share for $7.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 38,299 shares at an average price of $1.04 for $39923.0. The insider now directly holds 8,552,518 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).