Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is -83.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMPP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is 3.96% and 0.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -62.74% off its SMA200. IMPP registered a loss of -70.68% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 9.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.03%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 9.52% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.85% and -96.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -823.20% this year

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.25M, and float is at 189.22M with Short Float at 2.37%.