Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is -13.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.86 and a high of $111.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNFP stock was last observed hovering at around $87.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.23%.

Currently trading at $82.30, the stock is -1.85% and -1.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -4.05% off its SMA200. PNFP registered -17.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.34%.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.83%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has around 2841 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.82 and Fwd P/E is 10.41. Profit margin for the company is 49.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.28% and -26.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Analyst Forecasts

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.75M, and float is at 74.74M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURNS GREGORY L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURNS GREGORY L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 25 at a price of $77.50 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24518.0 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that QUEENER HUGH M (CAO) sold a total of 8,064 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $95.20 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the PNFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, BURNS GREGORY L (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $102.00 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 25,228 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -7.25% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -1.96% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -8.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.