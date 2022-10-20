Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -67.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $32.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.25% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.25% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is 20.95% and -0.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 23.32% at the moment leaves the stock -56.21% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -82.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.35%.

The stock witnessed a 22.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.16%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.45% over the week and 37.69% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $15.90M and $69.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.25. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.90% and -83.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -229.30% this year

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.80M, and float is at 2.79M with Short Float at 24.11%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.