Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is -24.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.53 and a high of $41.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.74% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.25, the stock is 3.60% and -3.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -19.71% off its SMA200. HUN registered -19.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.89%.

The stock witnessed a 4.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.73%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $5.31B and $9.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.52 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.54% and -36.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntsman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.40% this year

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.20M, and float is at 189.23M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STRYKER DAVID M, the company’s Exec VP, GC and Sec. SEC filings show that STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $29.90 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Huntsman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that ESPELAND CURTIS E (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $30.18 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18533.0 shares of the HUN stock.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -37.36% down over the past 12 months.