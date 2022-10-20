International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Volatility At 5.98%, Should You Add A Position?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -36.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $32.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.21% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.79% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.47, the stock is 9.45% and 0.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -15.96% off its SMA200. IGT registered -35.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.49%.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.91%, and is 6.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.80 and Fwd P/E is 12.71. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.09% and -43.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.70M, and float is at 101.22M with Short Float at 4.63%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -22.03% lower over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -33.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.