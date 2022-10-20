IonQ Inc. (IONQ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) is -70.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.16 and a high of $35.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IONQ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 44.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.01, the stock is -2.28% and -12.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -40.71% off its SMA200. IONQ registered -54.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.88%.

The stock witnessed a -4.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.75%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.43% and -86.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.80% this year

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.21M, and float is at 170.05M with Short Float at 13.86%.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Monroe Christopher, the company’s Chief Scientist. SEC filings show that Monroe Christopher sold 1,548 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $5.44 per share for a total of $8421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.62 million shares.

IonQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Kramer Thomas G. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,058 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $5.44 per share for $16636.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the IONQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Chapman Peter Hume (President and CEO) disposed off 7,255 shares at an average price of $5.44 for $39467.0. The insider now directly holds 466,066 shares of IonQ Inc. (IONQ).