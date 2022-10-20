KB Home (KBH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is -40.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $50.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27%.

Currently trading at $26.64, the stock is -2.35% and -7.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -20.23% off its SMA200. KBH registered -33.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.13%.

The stock witnessed a -7.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.09%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2244 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $6.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.11 and Fwd P/E is 3.54. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.51% and -46.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.49M, and float is at 69.49M with Short Float at 8.50%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEZGER JEFFREY T, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 79,718 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $42.28 per share for a total of $3.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) sold a total of 121,408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $41.90 per share for $5.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the KBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Woram Brian J (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 39,370 shares at an average price of $41.56 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds 104,593 shares of KB Home (KBH).

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -35.92% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -24.52% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -23.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.