Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is -37.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $30.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $17.45, the stock is 1.65% and -11.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -26.24% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered -41.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.70%.

The stock witnessed a -6.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.79%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $8.30B and $7.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.26. Distance from 52-week low is 7.98% and -42.77% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.44M, and float is at 277.30M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRACKEN CHARLES H R, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $18.53 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55342.0 shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that BRACKEN CHARLES H R (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 32,265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $19.00 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88077.0 shares of the LBTYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Waldron Jason (SVP & CAO) disposed off 7,522 shares at an average price of $22.10 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 36,432 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -54.78% down over the past 12 months and Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is -16.14% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -21.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.