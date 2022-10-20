Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is -8.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.78 and a high of $99.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $90.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.24% off its average median price target of $99.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.5% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -0.27% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.24, the stock is -1.01% and -1.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 0.42% off its SMA200. MNST registered 3.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.39%.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.86%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 4092 employees, a market worth around $47.92B and $6.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.55 and Fwd P/E is 29.34. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.94% and -11.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 528.62M, and float is at 373.73M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY THOMAS J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that KELLY THOMAS J sold 16,996 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $93.92 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25777.0 shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that KELLY THOMAS J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,032 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $92.52 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19433.0 shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, SACKS RODNEY C (Chairman and Co-CEO) disposed off 65,682 shares at an average price of $90.25 for $5.93 million. The insider now directly holds 244,562 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is 3.34% higher over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 8.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.