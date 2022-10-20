NatWest Group plc (NWG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is -15.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $5.17, the stock is -0.31% and -10.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock -11.66% off its SMA200. NWG registered -20.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.75%.

The stock witnessed a -16.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.10%, and is 9.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has around 58900 employees, a market worth around $24.82B and $11.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.59. Distance from 52-week low is 9.88% and -26.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NatWest Group plc (NWG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 417.20% this year

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.89B, and float is at 2.45B with Short Float at 0.18%.