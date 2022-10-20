New Big Money Means ABB Ltd (ABB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is -27.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $37.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $28.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.61% off the consensus price target high of $39.56 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -2.54% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.66, the stock is 5.39% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -9.76% off its SMA200. ABB registered -20.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.18%.

The stock witnessed a 2.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.84%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 104400 employees, a market worth around $53.65B and $28.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.19 and Fwd P/E is 17.35. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.85% and -29.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.14%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -15.79% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -19.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.