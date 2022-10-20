New Big Money Means Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) is 55.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKUS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.25, the stock is 96.59% and 173.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 189.70% off its SMA200. AKUS registered 35.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 279.66%.

The stock witnessed a 176.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 223.17%, and is 75.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 472.35% and -0.75% from its 52-week high.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akouos Inc. (AKUS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akouos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.90M, and float is at 36.48M with Short Float at 6.24%.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Akouos Inc. (AKUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.